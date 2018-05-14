The Centre on Monday announced that Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will be given additional charge of the finance ministry until Arun Jaitley recovers. Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Monday. Jaitley had confirmed last month that he was being treated for kidney-related problems.

Smriti Irani has been stripped of the information and broadcasting ministry but will retain textiles. Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will take over as information and broadcasting minister. It is unclear if he will retain sports.

This is the second time that Irani has been removed from a key ministry. In July 2016, she was relieved of her charge of the human resources development ministry.

Minister of State for Drinking Water and Sanitation SS Ahluwalia has been relieved of his post and been made minister of state in the Ministry of Electronics and Information.

Alphons Kannanthanam has been divested of his post as minister of state in the ministry of electronics and information technology. He retains his portfolio as minister of state for tourism.