The big news: JD(S), Congress MLAs meet Karnataka governor, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Security forces will not launch operations in Kashmir during Ramzan, and the UP government suspended four officials after a flyover collapsed.
A look at the headlines right now:
- JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy says governor will consult legal experts on government formation: The Sensex and Nifty dropped most in a month a day after the poll verdict.
- Centre asks security forces not to launch operations in Kashmir during Ramzan: However, the office of the Home Ministry said that the forces could retaliate if they were attacked.
- Uttar Pradesh government suspends four officials over Varanasi flyover collapse: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced a Setu Suraksha Cell to prevent such incidents.
- One killed in Delhi as dust storm lashes national Capital again in early hours of Wednesday: At least 13 people were injured in the weather incidents in the national Capital and surrounding areas.
- Union Minister VK Singh visits Pyongyang amid tension between US and North Korea, says report: Pyongyang has threatened to scuttle a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald Trump.
- Two pilots killed after cargo plane crashes in Nepal’s Humla: The deceased have been identified as Kiran Bhattarai and co-pilot Aditya Nepali.
- Supreme Court rejects Karnataka’s request to delay finalisation of Cauvery water-sharing scheme: The state had cited the government formation that is under way as a reason for the need for delay.
- Bangladesh Supreme Court grants bail to former PM Khaleda Zia in corruption case: The top court also directed the High Court to dispose of Zia’s appeal by July 31.
- Repolling for panchayat elections in 568 booths in West Bengal under way: The West Bengal Police and personnel of the Rapid Action Force baton charged voters in North Dinajpur district’s Goalpokhar area.
- Supreme Court refuses to provide protection to witnesses in Kathua case allegedly harassed by police: The court also turned down the request of the accused to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.