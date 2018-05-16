A look at the headlines right now:

JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy says governor will consult legal experts on government formation: The Sensex and Nifty dropped most in a month a day after the poll verdict. Centre asks security forces not to launch operations in Kashmir during Ramzan: However, the office of the Home Ministry said that the forces could retaliate if they were attacked. Uttar Pradesh government suspends four officials over Varanasi flyover collapse: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced a Setu Suraksha Cell to prevent such incidents. One killed in Delhi as dust storm lashes national Capital again in early hours of Wednesday: At least 13 people were injured in the weather incidents in the national Capital and surrounding areas. Union Minister VK Singh visits Pyongyang amid tension between US and North Korea, says report: Pyongyang has threatened to scuttle a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald Trump. Two pilots killed after cargo plane crashes in Nepal’s Humla: The deceased have been identified as Kiran Bhattarai and co-pilot Aditya Nepali. Supreme Court rejects Karnataka’s request to delay finalisation of Cauvery water-sharing scheme: The state had cited the government formation that is under way as a reason for the need for delay. Bangladesh Supreme Court grants bail to former PM Khaleda Zia in corruption case: The top court also directed the High Court to dispose of Zia’s appeal by July 31. Repolling for panchayat elections in 568 booths in West Bengal under way: The West Bengal Police and personnel of the Rapid Action Force baton charged voters in North Dinajpur district’s Goalpokhar area. Supreme Court refuses to provide protection to witnesses in Kathua case allegedly harassed by police: The court also turned down the request of the accused to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.