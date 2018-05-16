The big news: Karnataka governor invites Yeddyurappa to take oath as CM, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Centre asks security forces to suspend operations in Kashmir for Ramzan, and MP school students will have to say ‘Jai Hind’ to roll call.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Karnataka governor has invited BS Yeddyurappa to take oath as chief minister on Thursday, say reports: Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy had accused the saffron party of trying to poach its legislators.
- Centre asks security forces not to launch operations in Kashmir during Ramzan: However, the office of the Home Ministry said that the forces could retaliate if they were attacked.
- Madhya Pradesh government order asks school students to answer roll call with ‘Jai Hind’: The directive said the move will infuse the spirit of patriotism among the students.
- At least 12 bodies recovered after boat capsizes in Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh: Nearly 40 people are still missing.
- Union Minister VK Singh visits Pyongyang amid tension between US and North Korea, say reports: Pyongyang has threatened to scuttle a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald Trump.
- BSF says it is uncovering a tunnel along the International Border after suspected infiltration: BSF Director General KK Sharma said militants backed by Pakistani troops killed a jawan in Hiranagar sector on Tuesday.
- IMD forecasts thunderstorms, squalls in several parts of India till Friday: A new western disturbance and a low pressure area over the Arabian Sea will affect weather in north and northwestern parts of the country.
- Tirumala chief priest accuses temple administration of swindling donations: He demanded an open audit of how donations were being spent and a probe into financial irregularities.
- CBI names jeweller Mehul Choksi, his companies in supplementary chargesheet on PNB scam: The chargesheet focussed on Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit of close to Rs 600 crore.
- Bangladesh Supreme Court grants bail to former PM Khaleda Zia in corruption case: The top court also directed the High Court to dispose of Zia’s appeal by July 31.