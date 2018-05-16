A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka governor has invited BS Yeddyurappa to take oath as chief minister on Thursday, say reports: Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy had accused the saffron party of trying to poach its legislators. Centre asks security forces not to launch operations in Kashmir during Ramzan: However, the office of the Home Ministry said that the forces could retaliate if they were attacked. Madhya Pradesh government order asks school students to answer roll call with ‘Jai Hind’: The directive said the move will infuse the spirit of patriotism among the students. At least 12 bodies recovered after boat capsizes in Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh: Nearly 40 people are still missing. Union Minister VK Singh visits Pyongyang amid tension between US and North Korea, say reports: Pyongyang has threatened to scuttle a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald Trump. BSF says it is uncovering a tunnel along the International Border after suspected infiltration: BSF Director General KK Sharma said militants backed by Pakistani troops killed a jawan in Hiranagar sector on Tuesday. IMD forecasts thunderstorms, squalls in several parts of India till Friday: A new western disturbance and a low pressure area over the Arabian Sea will affect weather in north and northwestern parts of the country. Tirumala chief priest accuses temple administration of swindling donations: He demanded an open audit of how donations were being spent and a probe into financial irregularities. CBI names jeweller Mehul Choksi, his companies in supplementary chargesheet on PNB scam: The chargesheet focussed on Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit of close to Rs 600 crore. Bangladesh Supreme Court grants bail to former PM Khaleda Zia in corruption case: The top court also directed the High Court to dispose of Zia’s appeal by July 31.