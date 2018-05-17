The big news: SC to hear plea against Karnataka pro-tem speaker at 10.30 am, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: At least 100 people died in a plane crashed in Cuba, and security was beefed up in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress moves SC against Karnataka governor’s decision to appoint BJP MLA pro tem speaker: Randeep Surjewala had said that their party MLA RV Deshpande should get the post.
- At least 100 dead after plane crashes in Cuba: Only three people from the Boeing 737 survived but they are in critical condition, officials said.
- Security tightened, Jammu and Kashmir on alert ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit: The day before his visit, a border force officer and four civilians died in an alleged ceasefire violation, and three militants suspected to be infiltrators were killed in a gunfight in Kupwara district.
- Supreme Court accepts Centre’s draft Cauvery water-sharing scheme: The top court also dismissed Tamil Nadu’s petition to initiate contempt proceedings against the Centre for delays in finalising the scheme.
- Tata Steel acquires nearly 73% stake in bankrupt Bhushan Steel: The first of 12 big bankruptcy cases has been solved with Tata Steel taking control of Bhushan after paying Rs 35,200 crore to its financial creditors.
- Met department predicts monsoon will arrive in Kerala three days early on May 29: The southwest monsoon advances over the Andaman Sea normally around May 20 with a standard deviation of about one week, it added.
- Delhi Police question Arvind Kejriwal about alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash: The police on Thursday turned down the chief minister’s request to video record the inquiry.
- Donald Trump defends ‘animals’ remark on deported immigrants, says he was referring to criminals: The Mexican government said the president’s remarks were ‘unacceptable’, and filed a diplomatic note of complaint with the US State Department.
- Delhi HC sends notices to Google, Facebook and Twitter for revealing girl’s identity in Kathua case: The bench said social media networks had done ‘great disservice to the nation’.
- Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy after Facebook data breach scandal: On May 3, the firm had said it was shutting down operations along with its parent organisation, citing losses.