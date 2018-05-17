quick reads

The big news: Floor test in Karnataka Assembly set for 4 pm, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: At least 100 people died after a plane crashed in Cuba, and American actor Meghan Markle and British royal Harry will marry today.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Congress accuses BJP of trying to bribe MLAs ahead of floor test at 4 pm: The Supreme Court on Saturday rejected the Congress’ plea against the Karnataka pro-tem speaker.
  2. At least 100 dead after a plane crashes in Cuba: Only three people from the Boeing 737 survived but they are in critical condition, officials said.
  3. Actor Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry today: The two are getting married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 4.30 pm Indian time.
  4. Tata Steel acquires nearly 73% stake in bankrupt Bhushan Steel: The first of 12 big bankruptcy cases has been solved with Tata Steel taking control of Bhushan after paying Rs 35,200 crore to its financial creditors.
  5. Jawaharlal Nehru University to introduce course on religious terrorism, say reports: But the professor who reportedly drafted the proposal for this subject denied it to The Indian Express.
  6. ‘I’m Kalki avatar, can’t come to office, must do penance so India gets good rain,’ says Gujarat official: He said this is response to a show-cause notice served to him for going to his office in Vadodara only on 16 days in the last eight months.
  7. Former diplomat Madhuri Gupta convicted of spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence: She was arrested in 2010 for passing on sensitive information to Pakistani officials and remaining in contact with two ISI officials.
  8. Security tightened, Jammu and Kashmir on alert ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit: The day before his visit, a border force officer and four civilians died in an alleged ceasefire violation, and three militants suspected to be infiltrators were killed in a gunfight in Kupwara district.
  9. At least 19 killed after truck overturns on highway in Gujarat: Seven people were injured in the accident.
  10. Distribution of Pakistani newspaper Dawn disrupted following Nawaz Sharif interview: It is being disrupted in many regions of the Baluchistan and Sindh provinces, besides all military cantonments since May 15.
