The big news: Floor test in Karnataka Assembly set for 4 pm, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: At least 100 people died after a plane crashed in Cuba, and American actor Meghan Markle and British royal Harry will marry today.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress accuses BJP of trying to bribe MLAs ahead of floor test at 4 pm: The Supreme Court on Saturday rejected the Congress’ plea against the Karnataka pro-tem speaker.
- At least 100 dead after a plane crashes in Cuba: Only three people from the Boeing 737 survived but they are in critical condition, officials said.
- Actor Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry today: The two are getting married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 4.30 pm Indian time.
- Tata Steel acquires nearly 73% stake in bankrupt Bhushan Steel: The first of 12 big bankruptcy cases has been solved with Tata Steel taking control of Bhushan after paying Rs 35,200 crore to its financial creditors.
- Jawaharlal Nehru University to introduce course on religious terrorism, say reports: But the professor who reportedly drafted the proposal for this subject denied it to The Indian Express.
- ‘I’m Kalki avatar, can’t come to office, must do penance so India gets good rain,’ says Gujarat official: He said this is response to a show-cause notice served to him for going to his office in Vadodara only on 16 days in the last eight months.
- Former diplomat Madhuri Gupta convicted of spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence: She was arrested in 2010 for passing on sensitive information to Pakistani officials and remaining in contact with two ISI officials.
- Security tightened, Jammu and Kashmir on alert ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit: The day before his visit, a border force officer and four civilians died in an alleged ceasefire violation, and three militants suspected to be infiltrators were killed in a gunfight in Kupwara district.
- At least 19 killed after truck overturns on highway in Gujarat: Seven people were injured in the accident.
- Distribution of Pakistani newspaper Dawn disrupted following Nawaz Sharif interview: It is being disrupted in many regions of the Baluchistan and Sindh provinces, besides all military cantonments since May 15.