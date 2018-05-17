The big news: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy to be sworn in as Karnataka CM, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: PM Modi said Kashmiri youth have to join the mainstream of India’s development, and a former chief justice of India criticised 4 senior judges.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BS Yeddyurappa resigns as Karnakata chief minister, HD Kumaraswamy to take oath on Monday: Several political party leaders welcome the BJP chief minister’s resigns.
- PM Modi urges Jammu and Kashmir youth who ‘have lost their way’ to return to the mainstream: He said ‘every stone’ raised by youngsters will destabilise the state.
- Former chief justice TS Thakur criticises four judges who spoke against CJI Dipak Misra in public: He described the press conference held by senior judges Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph on January 12 as disturbing.
- Prince Harry and actor Megan Markle say ‘I do’ in royal ceremony at Windsor Castle: The couple’s royal titles will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
- Met department forecasts thunderstorm with light rain in Delhi, national capital region: Winds exceeding 80 kmph are likely to hit the region on Saturday evening.
- Saudi Arabia detains women’s rights activists who fought against driving ban: The kingdom is set to allow women to drive for the first time from June 30.
- At least 100 dead after a plane crashes in Cuba: Only three people from the Boeing 737 survived but they are in critical condition, officials said.
- Jawaharlal Nehru University to introduce course on religious terrorism, say reports: But the professor who reportedly drafted the proposal for this subject denied it to The Indian Express.
- ‘I’m Kalki avatar, can’t come to office, must do penance so India gets good rain,’ says Gujarat official: He said this is response to a show-cause notice served to him for going to his office in Vadodara only on 16 days in the last eight months.
- At least eight killed in multiple blasts at a cricket match in Afghanistan: The attack is said to have happened at a night-time tournament during Ramadan.