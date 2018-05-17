Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Two civilians injured in alleged ceasefire violation in Arnia

On Sunday night, Pakistani troops reportedly fired small arms and mortars in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

by 
Representative Image

Two civilians were injured in an alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Arnia area in Jammu district on Monday morning. Darshana Devi and Mohinder Kumar have been hospitalised around 9.30 am, reported the Hindustan Times.

A Border Security Force officer said that Pakistan started firing mortars in Arnia around 7 am. Three BSF outposts have been damaged. The Indian side also retaliated. The firing is still under way.

“No loss of life and property has been reported,” Additional Deputy Commissioner Arun Manhas told the Hindustan Times, adding that schools within a radius of 5 kilometres have been asked to remain shut.

On Sunday night, Pakistani troops allegedly fired small arms and mortars in Ramgarh sector of Samba district. “The firing started at 10 pm,” an official told Greater Kashmir. “The BSF retaliated effectively. No casualty or damage was caused on our side.”

This came hours after reports claimed that the Pakistan Rangers had “pleaded” with the Border Security Force to stop firing along the International Border. “The Pakistan Rangers called up Jammu BSF formation today and beseeched to stop firing,” an unidentified BSF spokesperson told PTI. The “befitting reply by BSF units to the unprovoked shelling and firing” by Pakistan had “forced them to plead for a ceasefire”, another official was quoted as saying.

The Border Security Force released a 19-second video clip purportedly showing the destruction of a Pakistani bunker in precision firing. “The two sides agreed to maintain peace on the international border and hold periodic meetings to ensure that civilian life and property remained safe on both sides,” an unidentified officer told IANS, after the alleged phone call from Pakistan.

At least 38 people, including 18 security personnel, have been killed this year in more than 700 alleged incidents of shelling by Pakistan.

