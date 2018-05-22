Karnataka Chief Minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy will face a floor test in the Vidhan Soudha, the state Assembly, on Thursday, ANI reported. Kumaraswamy will be sworn in as the chief minister on Wednesday.

Kumaraswamy’s Janata Dal (Secular) had won 37 seats in the 224-member state Assembly. The Congress won 78 seats. The two parties have formed an alliance and have staked claim to form the government.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had given Kumaraswamy 15 days to prove majority after Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yeddyurappa resigned as chief minister before a trust vote on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Kumaraswamy said that Congress leader G Parameshwara will be the deputy chief minister. He added that the portfolios in the new Cabinet would be decided on Thursday.