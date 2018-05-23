Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy will take oath as Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday and will face a floor test in the Vidhan Soudha on Thursday.

The swearing-in ceremony has been preceded by much politics though, and just a week earlier it seemed unlikely to many analysts that he would become the next chief minister.

Kumaraswamy’s Janata Dal (Secular) party, which won 37 seats in the 224-member state Assembly, and the Congress, with 78 seats, formed an alliance and staked their claim to form the government. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 104 seats.

However, after the Karnataka election results, Governor Vajubhai Vala had invited the BJP to form the government although the Congress and its ally together had more seats. The Congress and the JD(S) had moved the Supreme Court against Vala’s decision. The top court had asked BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to prove his majority in the Assembly immediately, while the governor had given him 15 days to do so. Yeddyurappa had then resigned as chief minister before the trust vote.

Here is some of Scroll’s coverage of the episode and its impact on the larger political situation: