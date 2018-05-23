The Varanasi Police on Tuesday arrested a Bharatiya Janata Party leader for allegedly raping a woman at a lodge, the Hindustan Times reported. In her complaint, the woman claimed that Kanhaiya Lal Mishra had called her to the lodge with the promise to coordinate a meeting with a woman government officer who would offer her a job.

The woman said she had been communicating with Mishra for the last several months. Mishra is the party’s former Bhadohi district unit president, The Times of India reported quoting Varanasi BJP regional unit president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava as saying.

The woman alleged that the 50-year-old politician sexually assaulted her as soon as she entered the room. “She resisted and raised an alarm which drew other guests at the lodge to outside Mishra’s room,” an unidentified police officer said. The Sigra Police were called and Mishra was arrested.

“A case was registered against Kanhaiya Lal Mishra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint by the woman and he was arrested,” Hindustan Times quoted Sigra Police Inspector Satish Singh as saying.

Mishra’s case follows the the Central Bureau of Investigation’s arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Uttar Pradesh legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar on April 13, who is accused of raping a teenager in Unnao district in June 2017.