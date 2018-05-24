The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday fielded senior leader S Suresh Kumar as its candidate for the post of the Karnataka Assembly Speaker, which is scheduled for Friday afternoon, PTI reported.

Kumar, who is on his fifth term as an MLA, filed his nomination papers before Assembly Secretary S Murthy at the Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. The Congress-JD(S) alliance’s candidate, former Speaker Ramesh Kumar, also filed his nomination papers.

The election for the position is expected to take place at 12.15 pm on Friday. The Kumaraswamy government will then prove its majority.

HD Kumaraswamy was sworn in as the chief minister of the state on Thursday, while Congress leader G Parameshwara took oath as his deputy. Kumaraswamy’s Janata Dal (Secular), which won 37 Assembly seats out of 222 that went to the polls on May 12, has partnered with the Congress, which has 78 seats, to form the government. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 104 seats, and was invited first to form the government although the Congress and JD(S) together had more seats.

The Congress and the JD(S) then moved the Supreme Court against Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision. The top court then asked BJP’s leader BS Yeddyurappa to prove his majority in the Assembly immediately, but he resigned as chief minister without facing the trust vote.

Suresh Kumar said he had filed the nomination papers based on directions from the state BJP unit chief BS Yeddyurappa. “Based on the strength of numbers and various other factors, our party leaders have confidence that I will win,” he said. “With that confidence I have filed my nomination.” He was accompanied by MLAs CN Ashwathnarayan and Sunil Kumar.

In contrast, Karnataka state Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several other Congress MLAs accompanied Ramesh Kumar. Siddaramaiah claimed Ramesh Kumar’s victory is certain, especially since he was known as a good presiding officer during his last term as Speaker from 1994 to 1999.