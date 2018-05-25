Congress leader Ramesh Kumar was on Friday unanimously elected the speaker of the Karnataka Assembly after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s S Suresh Kumar withdrew his nomination for the post, PTI reported.

Ramesh Kumar, an MLA from Srinivaspura from Kolar district, had held the post between 1994 and 1999. He was the health minister in the Congress government in Karnataka headed by Siddaramaiah.

Suresh Kumar said he was withdrawing from the post to maintain the “legislature traditions”. Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said the party decided to withdraw the nomination as they wanted the election to be unanimous in order to maintain the dignity of the speaker’s post, ANI reported.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy thanked the BJP for withdrawing the nomination. “It’s an honour to have Ramesh Kumar as the speaker,” Kumaraswamy said. “He was the speaker when my father was the chief minister of Karnataka.”

ನಮ್ಮ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಸೂಚನೆಯಂತೆ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆಯ ಸಭಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರ (Speaker) ಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಯಾಗಿ ನಾನು ನಾಮಪತ್ರ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದೆ. ಈಗ ಪಕ್ಷದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಿದಂತೆ, ಸಂಸದೀಯ ಸಂಪ್ರದಾಯಕ್ಕೆ ಅನುಗುಣವಾಗಿ ಸಭಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರು ಸರ್ವಾನುಮತದಿಂದ ಆಯ್ಕೆಯಾಗುವುದು ಸೂಕ್ತವೆಂದು ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯ ಪಟ್ಟ ಕಾರಣ ನಾಮಪತ್ರ ವಾಪಸ್ಸು ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ. — Sureshkumar (@nimmasuresh) May 25, 2018

Floor test

Kumaraswamy moved the motion seeking vote of confidence in the state Assembly on Friday afternoon. “The 2018 Assembly polls has resulted in unique political developments in the state,” Kumaraswamy said while proposing the trust vote, according to The Hindu. “The people have not given me a complete mandate. The Opposition feels the mandate is theirs, but I am yet to understand how they believe it to be so.”

Kumaraswamy said he has been given a second chance at becoming the chief minister of Karnataka. “Today, people should not feel that I joined hands with the Congress because I wanted to become the chief minister. I took the decision for the future of my party. I want to right the wrongs that I have done when I was previously the chief minister,” he said.

Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday while Congress leader G Parameshwara took oath as his deputy. Kumaraswamy’s Janata Dal (Secular), which won 37 out of the 222 Assembly seats that went to the polls on May 12, has partnered with the Congress, which has 78 seats, to form the government.

The BJP had won 104 seats in the elections, and was invited first to form the government though the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) post-poll alliance had a majority. The alliance had moved the Supreme Court against Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite the BJP to form the government. The top court had given BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa a day to prove his majority in the Assembly, but he resigned as chief minister on May 19 before the trust vote took place.