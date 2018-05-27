A look at the headlines right now:

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates expressway that could relieve Delhi of 2 lakh vehicles daily: He inaugurated the first phase of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway earlier in the day. Demonetisation didn’t have enough benefits as banks did not implement it properly, says Nitish Kumar: The Bihar chief minister also criticised bankers for being strict with small-scale borrowers but failing to prevent large loan defaults. North, South Korea leaders hold surprise summit in effort to save US meet: Kim Jong-un has expressed his ‘fixed will’ for the North Korea-United States meeting to go ahead. Ireland votes overwhelmingly to repeal anti-abortion law: One of the cases from Ireland that caught global attention was that of 31-year-old dentist Savita Halappanavar, who died of septicaemia in 2012.

India is ready to hold talks if Pakistan shows initiative, Rajnath Singh tells Indian Express: The government may extend the ‘ceasefire’ in Kashmir even after Ramzan if the situation remains peaceful, the home minister said. BSP will only ally with Opposition parties if given a ‘respectable’ number of seats, says Mayawati: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief said she is likely to head her party for the ‘next 20 to 22 years’. Panel investigating Jayalalithaa’s death releases her last-known audio clips from hospital: Opposition leader MK Stalin said the government was using the panel to divert attention from the deaths in Thoothukudi.

Pakistan general election to be held on July 25: The incumbent government’s tenure ends on May 31, but talks between the prime minister and Assembly speaker to name a caretaker PM have been deadlocked.

Qatar bars shops from selling goods from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt: The Arab nations had severed diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar last year. Cyclone Mekunu kills four in Oman, seven on Yemen’s Socotra island: Many people are missing, while over 230 families have been relocated to better buildings and other locations in Socotra.