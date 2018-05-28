Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he would step down if his government failed to waive farm loans, PTI reported. But, he added, he was at the mercy of the Congress as his was not an independent government.

“I had requested the people to give me a mandate that prevents me from succumbing to any pressure other than you,” Kumaraswamy said. “But today I am at the mercy of the Congress. I am not under the pressure of the 6.5 crore people of the state.”

He reiterated that farm loan waiver was his priority. “I am one step ahead of you [the Bharatiya Janata Party] to work for the farmers,” he said. “You need not have to ask me for my resignation over farm loan waiver. If I fail to do that, then I myself will resign from the post. Farm loan waiver is my priority.”

The chief minister sought a week’s time to convince Janata Dal (Secular)’s alliance partner, the Congress, to announce the loan waiver. “Can’t you [the BJP] wait for a week?” he asked. “Even the Cabinet has not been formed yet.”

His comments come on a day when the BJP has called for a state-wide strike to demand immediate waiver of farm loans, reported The Times of India. Party state unit president BS Yeddyurappa had said that the party will observe a bandh if farm loans worth Rs 53,000 crore were not waived by Monday.

Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, however, told The New Indian Express that they were not supporting the bandh. He said the decision to observe the bandh was taken by BJP leaders without consulting the farmer community. “We are meeting in Bengaluru on May 31 and a decision will be taken,” he told the daily.

Kumaraswamy also admitted that the Congress - Janata Dal (Secular) coalition was not on the same page over a few portfolios. “They [Congress] want finance ministry,” he said. “We are still discussing who gets what. It is common that disagreements take place, but we will arrive at a common ground.” The two parties have already decided that the Congress will get 22 portfolios and the JD(S) 12.