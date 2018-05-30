Rajasthan Police arrested a man for allegedly attacking a Hindu priest following rumours on WhatsApp that President Ram Nath Kovind was not allowed to enter a temple in Pushkar. Pushkar Police officer Mahaveer Sharma said the accused was “mentally unstable”.

The social media posts claimed that Kovind was not allowed to enter because of his caste, The Wire reported.

The accused, identified as Ashok Meghwal, stood in a queue for devotees before he tried to attack the priest. The incident was caught on close circuit television cameras where the accused is seen brandishing a weapon for a few minutes. It has raised questions about the security provisions at the temple.

President Ram Nath Kovind and his family had offered prayers outside the Brahma temple in Pushkar on May 15. Kovind is a Dalit, a community that was barred from entering many temples across India. Local officials, however, claimed that Kovind did not enter the temple as his wife could not climb the stairs owing to a knee injury, IANS reported.