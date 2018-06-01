A look at the headlines right now:

BJP fails to counter united Opposition in UP, wins just two seats in bye-elections across 10 states: Shiv Sena alleged discrepancies in counting at Palghar. One more person succumbs to Nipah virus, toll rises to 17 in Kerala: The latest victim has been identified as Rashin, a 25-year-old resident of Neduvannur. India’s GDP growth rises from 7% to 7.7% in last quarter of 2017-’18: The government estimated a 6.7% growth in GDP in the financial year 2017-’18. Tamil Nadu asks Supreme Court to not pass any orders without hearing it on the Sterlite plant case: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday ordered the closure of the Sterlite Copper plant. CBI conducts searches at residences, office of Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s associates in Karnataka: The agency said the searches were conducted in connection with an illegal exchange of demonetised notes in 2016. Modi government’s healthcare plan is better than Obamacare, claims Rajnath Singh: The Centre is expected to roll out the Ayushman Bharat Swasthya Bima Yojana by the end of July. Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sanjita Chanu fails dope test, provisionally suspended: The Indian weightlifter had won a gold in the women’s 53kg category in the recent Gold Coast CWG. Government receives no bids for Air India stake sale: Thursday was the deadline for submission of expressions of interest for the disinvestment. Two-day bank strike ends, unions claim it is a ‘total success’:Transactions worth Rs 43,400 crore were affected, the unions said. Botswana seeks ECI’s help after Opposition party moves court against use of EVMs made in India: The African nation has urged the Election Commission to India to demonstrate before the court that the machines cannot be hacked.