An activist of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star, was arrested from Bhubaneswar on Thursday, a police officer said according to The Telegraph. Alik Chakraborty was arrested from Maitri Vihar Colony near Kalinga Hospital where he had gone for treatment.

Chakraborty had been spearheading an agitation against a power project in Bhangar area of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. The protest had resulted in clashes between the police and villagers last year. Two residents had died allegedly in police firing.

“He will be produced in court on Friday,” Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Anup Kumar Sahoo said. Chakraborty has been booked for murder, as well as under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Sahoo said.

“We could not reach the village and pick him up because of the people’s resistance,” an unidentified police officer said. “We came to know that he had left Bhangar two days ago. Surveillance on his cellphones and those of his aides helped us track him to Bhubaneswar.” Chakraborty is likely to be produced in court on Friday.

CPI (ML) Red Star leader Pradip Singh Thakur demanded that Chakraborty be treated for his ailments in police custody, The Times of India reported. “The police arrested him under false charges when he went to see a doctor,” he said.

Left Front Chairperson Biman Bose condemned the police action against Chakraborty, and said that the Bhangar agitation could only be handled through dialogue.

Following Chakraborty’s arrest, residents of Bhangar demonstrated, blocking Haroa Road. Leftist outfits have decided to organise rallies there on Friday.