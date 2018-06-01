Jammu and Kashmir: Two CRPF jawans among four injured in grenade attack in Anantnag
The area has been cordoned off to search for the attackers.
Four people, including two Central Reserve Police Force jawans, were injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade at a security forces’ vehicle in Khanabal area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.
The injured were taken to a hospital. The police said the injured were in a stable condition. The whole area has been cordoned off to search for the attackers, reported Greater Kashmir.
More details are awaited.