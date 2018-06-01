Four people, including two Central Reserve Police Force jawans, were injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade at a security forces’ vehicle in Khanabal area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

Grenade explosion in Anantnag. Four persons injured including 2 CRPF personnel. All injured are stated to be stable.@JmuKmrPolice @AnantnagPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 1, 2018

The injured were taken to a hospital. The police said the injured were in a stable condition. The whole area has been cordoned off to search for the attackers, reported Greater Kashmir.

More details are awaited.