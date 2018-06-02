A look at headlines right now:

Youth dies after CRPF vehicle runs over 3 in Srinagar while trying to escape protestors: The police registered two FIRs related to rash driving against the CRPF’s Srinagar unit and rioting against the protestors. Man found hanging in Purulia district; BJP claims he was a party worker: TMC leader Derek O’Brien demanded a thorough investigation. Fuel prices cut by nine paise in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai: A litre of petrol in the national Capital now costs Rs 78.20, and diesel costs Rs 69.11 a litre. US accuses Beijing of using intimidation and coercion in South China Sea: Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said Washington was willing to work with China on a ‘results-oriented’ relationship. Taxi driver arrested for allegedly raping Japanese woman in Kullu: The incident took place when the accused offered to take the complainant to Kullu in his taxi as she missed her bus to Dharamsala. Facebook is removing its Trending feature to make way for ‘future news experiences’: The company said it would prioritise ensuring that the news content is trustworthy and from quality sources. ‘No reason to object to RSS principles,’ says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: His statement come after the criticism former President Pranab Mukherjee drew for agreeing to address the organisation’s workers. Donald Trump says the June 12 summit with North Korea will go ahead: The US president, however, said the meeting may not lead to a final deal on the denuclearisation programme. Samsonite CEO Ramesh Tainwala resigns after reports accuse him of falsely claiming he had a PhD: The company said Tainwala had resigned citing personal reasons. ‘Do not call Hindi film industry Bollywood,’ says BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya: He has started an online campaign against the unofficial term.