The big news: Cases filed after CRPF van allegedly kills youth in Srinagar, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A second man was found hanging in West Bengal’s Purulia, and fuel prices were cut in four metropolitan cities for the fourth consecutive day.
A look at headlines right now:
- Youth dies after CRPF vehicle runs over 3 in Srinagar while trying to escape protestors: The police registered two FIRs related to rash driving against the CRPF’s Srinagar unit and rioting against the protestors.
- Man found hanging in Purulia district; BJP claims he was a party worker: TMC leader Derek O’Brien demanded a thorough investigation.
- Fuel prices cut by nine paise in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai: A litre of petrol in the national Capital now costs Rs 78.20, and diesel costs Rs 69.11 a litre.
- US accuses Beijing of using intimidation and coercion in South China Sea: Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said Washington was willing to work with China on a ‘results-oriented’ relationship.
- Taxi driver arrested for allegedly raping Japanese woman in Kullu: The incident took place when the accused offered to take the complainant to Kullu in his taxi as she missed her bus to Dharamsala.
- Facebook is removing its Trending feature to make way for ‘future news experiences’: The company said it would prioritise ensuring that the news content is trustworthy and from quality sources.
- ‘No reason to object to RSS principles,’ says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: His statement come after the criticism former President Pranab Mukherjee drew for agreeing to address the organisation’s workers.
- Donald Trump says the June 12 summit with North Korea will go ahead: The US president, however, said the meeting may not lead to a final deal on the denuclearisation programme.
- Samsonite CEO Ramesh Tainwala resigns after reports accuse him of falsely claiming he had a PhD: The company said Tainwala had resigned citing personal reasons.
- ‘Do not call Hindi film industry Bollywood,’ says BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya: He has started an online campaign against the unofficial term.