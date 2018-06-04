At least 16 people were injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade targeting police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Batapora Chowk in Shopian district on Monday, an official statement said. The injured include a girl, who is in a critical condition and four police personnel.

The wounded are being treated at a local hospital.

The attack was purportedly captured on camera.

The incident follows a grenade attack in Srinagar on June 2, injuring three Central Reserve Police Force jawans and two civilians.

On June 1, suspected militants carried out three grenade attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama districts, including at the residence of Peoples Democratic Party MLA Mushtaq Shah. Six people were injured in the attacks.

#SpotVisuals: Terrorists hurled grenade on police party at Batapora Chowk in Shopian district; #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/qHhqwEt2H8 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2018