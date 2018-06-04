West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday promised strict action against those who allegedly stripped naked a student and beat him up at Kolkata’s St Paul’s Cathedral College. The incident, which reportedly took place on May 17, came to light on Saturday after a video of it went viral on social media, reported The Times of India.

“If the allegations were found to be true in the inquiry report of the college, the government will show zero tolerance to such misconduct,” Chatterjee said after receiving a written complaint from the student, reported PTI.

The first-year student, who claimed to be a member of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, on Saturday said he was tortured by senior members of the students’ outfit when he asked about the expenses incurred for an upcoming fest in the college. The purported clip of the incident shows the student pleading for mercy.

Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad State President Jaya Dutta said she would talk to the college authorities and party members, reported NDTV. The union will take necessary action against its members if found guilty, she added.