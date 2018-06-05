A look at the headlines right now:

BSF, Pakistan Rangers agree to hold fire, maintain peace along International Border: The decision came after a commander-level meeting of the two border forces on Monday evening. Centre likely to announce Rs 8,000-crore relief package for sugarcane farmers, say reports: A 30-lakh-tonne buffer stock, an increase in ethanol production capacity and higher prices for sugar will be a part of the package. Donald Trump will meet Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12, confirms White House: The first round of meeting will tentatively start at 9 am local time, said spokesperson Sarah Sanders. Nitish Kumar will be the face of NDA in Bihar for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says JD(U): Party spokesperson KC Tyagi made the announcement after a four-hour meeting in Patna. CBSE declares NEET 2018 results, Kalpana Kumari tops test: Nearly 13.3 lakh students wrote the test on May 6 for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges. Punjab farmers to call off strike on June 6, says Bharatiya Kisan Union president: The decision was taken at a meeting of the leaders of several farmers’ organisations in Ludhiana. Saudi Arabia grants first driving licences to women: The kingdom’s General Traffic Directorate began to issue domestic licences to women who have international ones. It would have been an embarrassment if Narendra Modi answered ‘real questions’, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress president was referring to a Q&A session that the prime minister addressed during his recent visit to Singapore. Government appoints IDBI Bank’s CEO MK Jain as RBI deputy governor: Jain will take over the post for three years. ‘Karnataka, TN to share Cauvery water, no two ways about it’, says Kamal Haasan after meeting Kumaraswamy: The actor-turned-politician said he came to Bengaluru on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and to act as a ‘bridge between the two states’.