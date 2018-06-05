The big news: India, Pakistan vow to reinforce ceasefire along the border, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre is likely to announce Rs 8,000-crore aid for sugarcane farmers, and the White House confirmed Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BSF, Pakistan Rangers agree to hold fire, maintain peace along International Border: The decision came after a commander-level meeting of the two border forces on Monday evening.
- Centre likely to announce Rs 8,000-crore relief package for sugarcane farmers, say reports: A 30-lakh-tonne buffer stock, an increase in ethanol production capacity and higher prices for sugar will be a part of the package.
- Donald Trump will meet Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12, confirms White House: The first round of meeting will tentatively start at 9 am local time, said spokesperson Sarah Sanders.
- Nitish Kumar will be the face of NDA in Bihar for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says JD(U): Party spokesperson KC Tyagi made the announcement after a four-hour meeting in Patna.
- CBSE declares NEET 2018 results, Kalpana Kumari tops test: Nearly 13.3 lakh students wrote the test on May 6 for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges.
- Punjab farmers to call off strike on June 6, says Bharatiya Kisan Union president: The decision was taken at a meeting of the leaders of several farmers’ organisations in Ludhiana.
- Saudi Arabia grants first driving licences to women: The kingdom’s General Traffic Directorate began to issue domestic licences to women who have international ones.
- It would have been an embarrassment if Narendra Modi answered ‘real questions’, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress president was referring to a Q&A session that the prime minister addressed during his recent visit to Singapore.
- Government appoints IDBI Bank’s CEO MK Jain as RBI deputy governor: Jain will take over the post for three years.
- ‘Karnataka, TN to share Cauvery water, no two ways about it’, says Kamal Haasan after meeting Kumaraswamy: The actor-turned-politician said he came to Bengaluru on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and to act as a ‘bridge between the two states’.