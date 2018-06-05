The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday arrested a third person in connection with the with the attack on the Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota in November 2016, ANI reported. Seven Army personnel, including two officers, were killed in the attack.

The man was identified as Ashiq Baba from Srinagar, according to The Times of India.

The agency had arrested Tariq Ahmad Dar from Pulwama on Saturday for his alleged role in assisting the militants who carried out the attack.

In May, the NIA had arrested Kupwara resident Syed Muneer Ul Hassan Qadri. The attack was carried out by the Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammad, the agency had said.

Qadri had told officials that he, along with other Valley-based operatives, were in touch with the JeM leadership in Pakistan and had received a freshly infiltrated group of three Pakistani terrorists in the Samba sector a day before the attack.

Tariq’s statement during interrogation corroborated with that of Qadri, an official said on Saturday.

The attack, carried out on November 29, 2016, also left three militants dead. Huge cache of fire arms, ammunition, explosives and other articles were recovered from the deceased. Documents written in Urdu claiming the incident as “the first instalment in revenge for killing Afzal Guru” were recovered from the militants. It also said the Nagrota attack was the work of “holy warriors fighting for Ghazwa-e-Hind”.