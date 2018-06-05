A Delhi court on Tuesday issued summons to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in connection with a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death in 2014. The court said that Tharoor would face trial under sections 306 (abetting suicide) and 498A (subjecting wife to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code, Bar and Bench reported.

Pushkar was found dead at the Leela Palace hotel in New Delhi on January 17, 2014. The Central Bureau of Investigation had in May charged Tharoor with abetting Pushkar’s suicide. The Patiala House Court, taking cognisance of the chargesheet on Tuesday, asked the Congress MP to appear before it on July 7.

Tharoor’s counsel Vikas Pahwa said they will decide the future course of action after going through the chargesheet. “He will take all legal remedies available to him in law,” Pahwa told ANI. “Since no offences are made out and the prosecution case is absurd and preposterous, and is contrary to various judgments of SC, we shall take appropriate steps to deal with the chargesheet.”

The Delhi Police submitted a 3,000-page chargesheet in court last week, and said that Pushkar had emailed Tharoor nine days before her death, saying that she had “lost her will to live”. The police added that her email and and messages on social media have been taken as a “dying declaration”.

In the chargesheet, a Special Investigation Team said that Tharoor as a husband “ignored Pushkar when she was sliding or slipping into depression and she had Alprax [a drug]”. “He ignored her calls,” the special team said in the chargesheet. The team alleged that Tharoor paid no attention to his wife even after she tried to contact him through social media.