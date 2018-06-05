Suspected militants attacked an Army camp at Hajin in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday night, ANI reported.

Four to six attackers stormed the camp of the 13 Rashtriya Rifles as well as the Hajin police station around 8.30 pm and reportedly lobbed grenades. The security forces retaliated “heavily and effectively”, triggering a gunfight, a senior police officer told PTI. The officer added that it was not a suicide attack. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

CORRECTION: Terrorist attack at army post in Bandipora's Hajin: 4-6 terrorists came from 2 sides of army camp of 13 Rashtriya Rifles&Hajin police station&fired around 8 rounds of Underbarrel Grenade Launcher towards Army & police. #JammuAndKashmir (original tweet will be deleted) https://t.co/f3vnQGkP5z — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2018

The attack came amid a series of grenade attacks in the state last week. At least 16 people were injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade at police personnel in Shopian district’s Batapora Chowk on Monday.

A grenade attack in Srinagar on June 2 injured three Central Reserve Police Force jawans and two civilians. The day before, suspected militants carried out three grenade attacks in Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama districts, including at the residence of Peoples Democratic Party MLA Mushtaq Shah. Six people were injured.