The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the release of Pa Ranjith’s film Kaala, starring Rajinikanth, PTI reported. The film is scheduled to release on Thursday.

“You want an injunction against the release of the movie,” the top court told the petitioner. “[But] Everybody is waiting for the film to be released.”

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by KS Rajashekaran, who had alleged that the producer of Kaala had used his copyright-protected work without prior permission. The Madras High Court on May 16 had posted his plea for June 16, following which the petitioner approached the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday appealed to fans to allow his film Kaala to be released in Karnataka. On May 29, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce decided not to screen Kaala after several local organisations demanded a ban on the film, citing Rajinikanth’s comments on the sharing of Cauvery water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. On May 20, Rajinikanth had told reporters that it was Karnataka’s duty to obey the orders of the Supreme Court on sharing the river’s water.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court had refused to interfere with the ban.