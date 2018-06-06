Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said militants were trying to sabotage the Ramzan ceasefire.

In May, the Centre asked the armed forces not to launch any operations in the state during the month of Ramzan, which ends on June 14. This ceasefire is aimed at militancy in the Valley, and is seen as an attempt to assuage the local anger that has been driving youth to militancy almost daily.

The chief minister’s statement came on a day the Army killed three suspected militants who were attempting to infiltrate the Line of Control in Machhil sector.

A day earlier, suspected militants attacked an Army camp and a police station at Hajin in Bandipora district. The Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group claimed responsibility for this attack on Wednesday, and said they had killed three soldiers, Global News Service reported. The security forces, however, refuted the militants’ claim.

“Even as we see the ceasefire bringing great relief to the people of J&K, militants seem to be continuing their violent activities and desperately trying to sabotage the process,” Mufti said in a tweet. “I only hope that they realise the futility of their actions soon.”

We have not lowered guard: BSF

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force has said that it will continue to stay on high alert along the International Border in Jammu despite a recent sector commander-level meeting with Pakistan, PTI reported. On Monday, the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers agreed to ensure peace by “holding fire”.

“We have not lowered our guard along the border,” the Inspector General of the security force in the Jammu frontier, Ram Awtar, told PTI.

Two BSF personnel were killed on Sunday after the Rangers allegedly resorted to unprovoked firing along the border in the Pragwal area of Akhnoor sector.

Several casualties among security forces and civilians have been reported in alleged ceasefire violations by Pakistan in recent weeks. These violations, however, are of a different ceasefire – one that was announced by Pakistan in 2003 and immediately reciprocated by the Atal Behari Vajpayee government.

The two sides are scheduled to meet again on June 21.