American celebrity chef, author and television personality Anthony Bourdain was found dead in a hotel room in France on Friday, reported CNN. According to the news network, the 61-year-old Bourdain committed suicide.

Bourdain was in France working on an episode of his CNN series Parts Unknown when he died. His friend Eric Ripert, a French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room, reported CNN.

“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” CNN said in a statement.

Bourdain’s book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly was a New York Times bestseller. His non-fiction books include A Cook’s Tour and The Nasty Bits.

He began his career on television in 2002 with a food and world-travel show titled A Cook’s Tour. Other culinary hosted by Bourdain include Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, The Layover and Parts Unknown.

From 2013 to 2016, Bourdain won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Informational Series or Special for Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. In 2014, Bourdain won a Peabody Award for the 2013 Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.