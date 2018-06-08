A look at the headlines right now:

‘Divisive political forces’ have shared a morphed photo of Pranab Mukherjee, says RSS: The former president’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee rebuked him for attending the event and accused the BJP and the RSS of sharing the edited photo. Haryana government puts on hold controversial order asking athletes to deposit a third of income: A circular emerged stating that state-employed sportspersons should hand over one-third of income from professional sports or endorsements. Letter with plan for ‘Rajiv Gandhi-type incident’ found at arrested activist’s home, say Pune Police: Meanwhile, ruling coalition partner and Union minister Ramdas Athawale condemned the arrests of Dalit activists. Celebrity chef, TV host Anthony Bourdain found dead in hotel room in France: The cause of death is reported to be suicide. Ask media to avoid using the word ‘Dalit’ in news reports, Bombay High Court tells I&B ministry: The bench cited a circular by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment directing officials to use ‘Scheduled caste’ and ‘Scheduled tribes’ instead. Centre to set up panel to resolve stressed accounts in public banks, says Piyush Goyal: The banks will also set up a dedicated mechanism to tackle the matter of bad loans, the finance minister said after meeting their heads. US President Donald Trump calls for Russia to be readmitted into the G7: Russia was expelled in 2014 after it annexed Crimea. Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy asks Congress to pacify MLAs who are upset at being denied Cabinet berths: Former Water Resources Minister MB Patil said the chief minister cannot do anything about the matter. 44 people killed in airstrikes in rebel-held village, says human rights monitor: Russian warplanes are suspected to have attacked the village. Air India seeks Rs 1,000 crore short-term loans to run daily operations, pay salaries: The airline has not paid its nearly 11,000 employees for the past three months.