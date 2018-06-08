The big news: RSS says divisive forces behind Pranab Mukherjee’s fake photo, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Haryana withdrew an order asking athletes to give some of their income, and police found a letter with a plan for ‘Rajiv Gandhi-type incident’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Divisive political forces’ have shared a morphed photo of Pranab Mukherjee, says RSS: The former president’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee rebuked him for attending the event and accused the BJP and the RSS of sharing the edited photo.
- Haryana government puts on hold controversial order asking athletes to deposit a third of income: A circular emerged stating that state-employed sportspersons should hand over one-third of income from professional sports or endorsements.
- Letter with plan for ‘Rajiv Gandhi-type incident’ found at arrested activist’s home, say Pune Police: Meanwhile, ruling coalition partner and Union minister Ramdas Athawale condemned the arrests of Dalit activists.
- Celebrity chef, TV host Anthony Bourdain found dead in hotel room in France: The cause of death is reported to be suicide.
- Ask media to avoid using the word ‘Dalit’ in news reports, Bombay High Court tells I&B ministry: The bench cited a circular by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment directing officials to use ‘Scheduled caste’ and ‘Scheduled tribes’ instead.
- Centre to set up panel to resolve stressed accounts in public banks, says Piyush Goyal: The banks will also set up a dedicated mechanism to tackle the matter of bad loans, the finance minister said after meeting their heads.
- US President Donald Trump calls for Russia to be readmitted into the G7: Russia was expelled in 2014 after it annexed Crimea.
- Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy asks Congress to pacify MLAs who are upset at being denied Cabinet berths: Former Water Resources Minister MB Patil said the chief minister cannot do anything about the matter.
- 44 people killed in airstrikes in rebel-held village, says human rights monitor: Russian warplanes are suspected to have attacked the village.
- Air India seeks Rs 1,000 crore short-term loans to run daily operations, pay salaries: The airline has not paid its nearly 11,000 employees for the past three months.