Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid on Friday filed a complaint with Delhi Police,

alleging that he had received death threats from a man claiming to be fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari. Khalid has sought police protection.

The police said they had received the complaint and were investigating the matter, PTI reported.

The threat against Khalid came a day after Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani claimed to have received a similar call from a person claiming to be Pujari. Mevani’s close associate Kaushik Parmar, who was using Mevani’s phone, filed a First Information Report at the Vadgam police station, The Times of India reported.

“I received a call from an unknown number on Wednesday afternoon from a person who identified himself as Ravi Pujari from Australia and asked me to let Mevani talk to him, but the phone got disconnected suddenly,” Parmar told the police.

Pujari reportedly called up the number, but the call again got disconnected. “Later, I received a call from an unknown local number and the person this time identified himself as Rajveer Mishra,” Parmar added. “This person began abusing Mevani and threatened that he will shoot Mevani and kill him.”

Filed a complaint with @DelhiPolice regarding Ravi Pujari's death threat to Jignesh and me. He said that I am on his HIT LIST! I have asked for police protection, given the fact that this is the same person who had previously also issued similar threats of killing me in Feb 2016. — Umar Khalid (@UmarKhalidJNU) June 8, 2018

Khalid’s father Syed Qasim Illyas Rasool had filed a police complaint in 2016 after he reportedly received a phone call from Pujari “threatening to kill” his son if he does not leave the country. At the time, the police were looking for Khalid in connection with a sedition case that was filed against him for organising an event on the anniversary of the execution of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.