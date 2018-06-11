A Bharatiya Janata Party worker, his wife, mother, daughter and nephew were killed by unidentified assailants in Nagpur early on Monday. The murders of Kamlakar Pohankar and his relatives took place at Aradhana Nagar under Dighori police station limits, Nagpur Today reported.

The five were hacked to death with sharp weapons at Pohankar’s home. The murders came to light when a neighbour called up Pohankar several times but did not receive a response. “The incident happened between midnight and 1 am today [Monday] when the family was asleep,” Nagpur Deputy Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne said.

The main suspect is Vivek Palatkar, Pohankar’s brother-in-law, who had been in jail since 2014 for murdering his wife, The Times of India reported. Monday’s murders took place just after Palatkar had been released from jail. His scooter was found outside Pohankar’s residence.

“He was a BJP worker,” Pohankar’s relative Eshwar Denge told News18. “He had a good reputation in the society. I am not aware of his enmity with anyone.”

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. After the news, BJP workers protested outside the Dighori police station.