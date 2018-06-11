Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of helping industrialists and ignoring the interests of farmers in the country.

“In a year, Modiji gave the industrialists Rs 2.5 lakh crore, but the farmer did not get a rupee,” said Gandhi while addressing the national OBC convention in Delhi. He said farmers and labourers were not getting results for their skills and that the Congress party will open its doors for people from all sections of the society, reported The Indian Express.

Gandhi said “rich capitalists” will donate thousands of crores to Modi and “benefits will go to just those 15-20 rich people”. He further said that the people who actually work in India were “behind the scenes”. “In our country, one person works and the other gains the benefit,” he said, according to The Indian Express. “While one has the talent, other walks away with the credit.”

He further said that India was becoming a slave to select Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. “Everyone including MPs is afraid to speak,” Gandhi said. “And those of us who do speak, the BJP does not listen to. Only RSS is given a hearing,”

Gandhi said Modi’s remarks that there is a lack of skills among the OBC was a lie. “There is no shortage of skill in OBC class,” he said, adding that there was a dearth of capital. “Why are the banks not open to our farmers and small businesses?” he asked. “There is no dearth of skills amongst OBC communities, but they lack capital.”

Gandhi stressed that the Congress has stood by the OBC community and will continue to strive for their rights.