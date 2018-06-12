Northeast Floods

North East floods: Toll rises to 12 in the region, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb calls review meeting

More than 3.86 lakh people are still marooned in the seven flood-hit districts of Assam.

by 
The town of Dabaka in Assam's Hojai district | IANS

Four more people were killed in Manipur and one in Tripura in flood-related incidents on Friday, taking the toll in the region to 12, reported PTI.

In Assam, more than 3.86 lakh people remained marooned on Friday in the districts of Hojai, Cachar, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong(East) and West Karbi Anglong, the State Disaster Management Authority told Northeast Today. Five people have been killed in floods and landslides.

The floods have damaged a number of state and national highways and displaced 668 villages. The national highways connecting Silchar to Karimganj district and Manipur’s capital Aizawl are at present under water.

In the Barak Valley, 120 villages have been affected due to the rains, and the water levels of the Barak river’s tributaries have risen, reported Northeast Now.

More than 1.5 lakh people marooned in Manipur

In Manipur, more than 1.5 lakh people are marooned in Thoubal and Imphal West districts, reported PTI. Four people were killed in the state on Friday, taking the toll to six. Two people, including a child, died the day before in Thoubal district.

In a report, the Relief and Disaster Management said the intensity of flooding has increased in Thoubal and Imphal West districts. About 12,500 houses have been damaged and 5,200 people have moved out of the area. An unidentified official said the water level is rising in the Nambol and Thoubal rivers in Bishnupur and Thoubal districts.

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Saturday said she and all the staff at Raj Bhavan would donate a day’s salary to the Governor’s Relief Fund for those affected by the flood.

In Tripura, Khowai river inundates more areas

In Tripura, over 40,000 people have been displaced due to the floods and have taken shelter in 189 relief camps across the state, PTI reported. The situation deteriorated on Saturday with the rain-fed Khowai river inundating more areas, reported PTI. “The [National Disaster Response Force] teams have evacuated more than 3,400 people in the state so far, and relief and rescue operations are continuing,” an unidentified spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb called a review meeting with heads of the Public Works Department, and the Water Resources, Health and Family Welfare departments, said Deputy Secretary of Revenue department Sankar Chakraborty.

On Friday, the chief minister visited the Kailashahar and Kumarghat subdivisions of Unakoti district, which are the worst hit. Chakraborty said two Indian Air Force helicopters have been distributing food, water and medicines in Kailashahar, where 21,000 people have been left homeless.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Following a mountaineer as he reaches the summit of Mount Everest

Accounts from Vikas Dimri’s second attempt reveal the immense fortitude and strength needed to summit the Everest.

Vikas Dimri made a huge attempt last year to climb the Mount Everest. Fate had other plans. Thwarted by unfavourable weather at the last minute, he came so close and yet not close enough to say he was at the top. But that did not deter him. Vikas is back on the Everest trail now, and this time he’s sharing his experiences at every leg of the journey.

The Everest journey began from the Lukla airport, known for its dicey landing conditions. It reminded him of the failed expedition, but he still moved on to Namche Bazaar - the staging point for Everest expeditions - with a positive mind. Vikas let the wisdom of the mountains guide him as he battled doubt and memories of the previous expedition. In his words, the Everest taught him that, “To conquer our personal Everest, we need to drop all our unnecessary baggage, be it physical or mental or even emotional”.

Vikas used a ‘descent for ascent’ approach to acclimatise. In this approach, mountaineers gain altitude during the day, but descend to catch some sleep. Acclimatising to such high altitudes is crucial as the lack of adequate oxygen can cause dizziness, nausea, headache and even muscle death. As Vikas prepared to scale the riskiest part of the climb - the unstable and continuously melting Khumbhu ice fall - he pondered over his journey so far.

His brother’s diagnosis of a heart condition in his youth was a wakeup call for the rather sedentary Vikas, and that is when he started focusing on his health more. For the first time in his life, he began to appreciate the power of nutrition and experimented with different diets and supplements for their health benefits. His quest for better health also motivated him to take up hiking, marathon running, squash and, eventually, a summit of the Everest.

Back in the Himalayas, after a string of sleepless nights, Vikas and his team ascended to Camp 2 (6,500m) as planned, and then descended to Base Camp for the basic luxuries - hot shower, hot lunch and essential supplements. Back up at Camp 2, the weather played spoiler again as a jet stream - a fast-flowing, narrow air current - moved right over the mountain. Wisdom from the mountains helped Vikas maintain perspective as they were required to descend 15km to Pheriche Valley. He accepted that “strength lies not merely in chasing the big dream, but also in...accepting that things could go wrong.”

At Camp 4 (8,000m), famously known as the death zone, Vikas caught a clear glimpse of the summit – his dream standing rather tall in front of him.

It was the 18th of May 2018 and Vikas finally reached the top. The top of his Everest…the top of Mount Everest!

Watch the video below to see actual moments from Vikas’ climb.

Play

Vikas credits his strength to dedication, exercise and a healthy diet. He credits dietary supplements for helping him sustain himself in the inhuman conditions on Mount Everest. On heights like these where the oxygen supply drops to 1/3rd the levels on the ground, the body requires 3 times the regular blood volume to pump the requisite amount of oxygen. He, thus, doesn’t embark on an expedition without double checking his supplements and uses Livogen as an aid to maintain adequate amounts of iron in his blood.

Livogen is proud to have supported Vikas Dimri on his ambitious quest and salutes his spirit. To read more about the benefits of iron, see here. To read Vikas Dimri’s account of his expedition, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Livogen and not by the Scroll editorial team.