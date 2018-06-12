North East floods: Toll rises to 12 in the region, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb calls review meeting

Four more people were killed in Manipur and one in Tripura in flood-related incidents on Friday, taking the toll in the region to 12, reported PTI.

In Assam, more than 3.86 lakh people remained marooned on Friday in the districts of Hojai, Cachar, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong(East) and West Karbi Anglong, the State Disaster Management Authority told Northeast Today. Five people have been killed in floods and landslides.

The floods have damaged a number of state and national highways and displaced 668 villages. The national highways connecting Silchar to Karimganj district and Manipur’s capital Aizawl are at present under water.

In the Barak Valley, 120 villages have been affected due to the rains, and the water levels of the Barak river’s tributaries have risen, reported Northeast Now.

More than 1.5 lakh people marooned in Manipur

In Manipur, more than 1.5 lakh people are marooned in Thoubal and Imphal West districts, reported PTI. Four people were killed in the state on Friday, taking the toll to six. Two people, including a child, died the day before in Thoubal district.

In a report, the Relief and Disaster Management said the intensity of flooding has increased in Thoubal and Imphal West districts. About 12,500 houses have been damaged and 5,200 people have moved out of the area. An unidentified official said the water level is rising in the Nambol and Thoubal rivers in Bishnupur and Thoubal districts.

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Saturday said she and all the staff at Raj Bhavan would donate a day’s salary to the Governor’s Relief Fund for those affected by the flood.

In Tripura, Khowai river inundates more areas

In Tripura, over 40,000 people have been displaced due to the floods and have taken shelter in 189 relief camps across the state, PTI reported. The situation deteriorated on Saturday with the rain-fed Khowai river inundating more areas, reported PTI. “The [National Disaster Response Force] teams have evacuated more than 3,400 people in the state so far, and relief and rescue operations are continuing,” an unidentified spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb called a review meeting with heads of the Public Works Department, and the Water Resources, Health and Family Welfare departments, said Deputy Secretary of Revenue department Sankar Chakraborty.

On Friday, the chief minister visited the Kailashahar and Kumarghat subdivisions of Unakoti district, which are the worst hit. Chakraborty said two Indian Air Force helicopters have been distributing food, water and medicines in Kailashahar, where 21,000 people have been left homeless.