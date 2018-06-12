The big news: India increases import duty on 30 US products, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: AAP said Mamata Banerjee was denied permission to meet Arvind Kejriwal at LG’s office, and a protestor died in clashes in Jammu and Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now.
- India retaliates against hefty US tariffs, hikes import duty on 30 American items: China too imposed retaliatory import duties on over 600 items after US announces trade tariffs.
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee denied permission to meet Arvind Kejriwal at LG’s office, says AAP: The Delhi chief minister alleged that there is de facto President’s rule in Delhi.
- Protestor dies of injuries after civilians clash with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag: Soldier killed in alleged ceasefire violation in Rajouri.
- Toll rises to 12 in North East floods, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb calls review meeting: More than 3.86 lakh people are still marooned in the seven flood-hit districts of Assam.
- 20 killed in explosion at gathering of security forces and Taliban in Afghanistan: Afghan security forces and Taliban militants celebrated Eid together after ceasefire.
- Prohibitory orders imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur after violent clashes break out: The police said that two groups began fighting after a few people allegedly hurled stones at a procession celebrating Maharana Pratap Jayanti.
- Air quality in Delhi still in ‘severe’ category despite slight improvement: The level of pollution came down a bit after local winds picked up speed on Friday and dispersed pollutants, a weather scientist said.
- SIT says sixth suspect in Gauri Lankesh murder shot journalist with a country-made pistol: The police said Parashuram Waghmare told the investigation team that the gun was handed to him just a day before the murder.
- Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to pay $20 million fine to settle tax fraud claims: It will come with a two-year jail term that is unlikely to be served due to tax fraud rules in Spain.
- Will release 20,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, says Karnataka chief minister: HD Kumaraswamy said his state would be able to give Tamil Nadu its full share of water if the monsoon continued to bring heavy rain.