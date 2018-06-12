Northeast Floods

North East floods: Toll rises to 17 as heavy rainfall continues to trigger landslides

In the governing council meeting of the think tank NITI Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured assistance to the chief ministers of flood-affected states.

by 
A villager in Hojai district of Assam on Saturday | PTI

Four more people were killed in Assam and one in Manipur in flood-related incidents on Saturday, taking the toll in the region to 17, PTI reported. The situation has improved marginally in Tripura and Mizoram. The toll had risen to 12 on Friday.

In the governing council meeting of the think tank NITI Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured assistance to the chief ministers of flood-affected states.

Heavy rain continued to trigger landslides in several parts of Assam, the State Disaster Management Authority said. The floods have affected over 4.25 lakh people in the state’s Hojai, Karbi Anglong East, Karbi Anglong West, Golaghat, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar districts.
As many as 716 villages are under water and 3,292 hectares of crop areas have been damaged.

Authorities have set up 213 relief camps and distribution centres in five districts. Over 1 lakh people have taken shelter in the relief camps.

Movement of trains has been suspended on the Lumding-Badarpur section because of a landslide between Bandarkhal and Damchara stations, the Northeast Frontier Railway said.

In Imphal, Manipur, the intensity of rain decreased on Saturday morning but the situation has not improved in other districts in the valley, officials told PTI. More than 1.8 lakh people have been affected by the floods in the state. The number of damaged houses in Manipur reached 22,624 on Friday.

In Tripura, over 40,000 people are stranded in 189 relief camps. In Mizoram, the water level of the Tlawng and Langkaih rivers is now receding, officials said.

Two national highways – NH37 that links Manipur to Assan, and NH2 that runs between Manipur and Myanmar – have caved in along the mountain areas, blocking heavy vehicle traffic for the past three days, The Hindu reported.

In Arunachal Pradesh, landslides triggered by heavy rain in West Kameng district blocked an important road at three places near the border with China, NDTV reported. Officials said it would take three days to reopen the road.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Following a mountaineer as he reaches the summit of Mount Everest

Accounts from Vikas Dimri’s second attempt reveal the immense fortitude and strength needed to summit the Everest.

Vikas Dimri made a huge attempt last year to climb the Mount Everest. Fate had other plans. Thwarted by unfavourable weather at the last minute, he came so close and yet not close enough to say he was at the top. But that did not deter him. Vikas is back on the Everest trail now, and this time he’s sharing his experiences at every leg of the journey.

The Everest journey began from the Lukla airport, known for its dicey landing conditions. It reminded him of the failed expedition, but he still moved on to Namche Bazaar - the staging point for Everest expeditions - with a positive mind. Vikas let the wisdom of the mountains guide him as he battled doubt and memories of the previous expedition. In his words, the Everest taught him that, “To conquer our personal Everest, we need to drop all our unnecessary baggage, be it physical or mental or even emotional”.

Vikas used a ‘descent for ascent’ approach to acclimatise. In this approach, mountaineers gain altitude during the day, but descend to catch some sleep. Acclimatising to such high altitudes is crucial as the lack of adequate oxygen can cause dizziness, nausea, headache and even muscle death. As Vikas prepared to scale the riskiest part of the climb - the unstable and continuously melting Khumbhu ice fall - he pondered over his journey so far.

His brother’s diagnosis of a heart condition in his youth was a wakeup call for the rather sedentary Vikas, and that is when he started focusing on his health more. For the first time in his life, he began to appreciate the power of nutrition and experimented with different diets and supplements for their health benefits. His quest for better health also motivated him to take up hiking, marathon running, squash and, eventually, a summit of the Everest.

Back in the Himalayas, after a string of sleepless nights, Vikas and his team ascended to Camp 2 (6,500m) as planned, and then descended to Base Camp for the basic luxuries - hot shower, hot lunch and essential supplements. Back up at Camp 2, the weather played spoiler again as a jet stream - a fast-flowing, narrow air current - moved right over the mountain. Wisdom from the mountains helped Vikas maintain perspective as they were required to descend 15km to Pheriche Valley. He accepted that “strength lies not merely in chasing the big dream, but also in...accepting that things could go wrong.”

At Camp 4 (8,000m), famously known as the death zone, Vikas caught a clear glimpse of the summit – his dream standing rather tall in front of him.

It was the 18th of May 2018 and Vikas finally reached the top. The top of his Everest…the top of Mount Everest!

Watch the video below to see actual moments from Vikas’ climb.

Play

Vikas credits his strength to dedication, exercise and a healthy diet. He credits dietary supplements for helping him sustain himself in the inhuman conditions on Mount Everest. On heights like these where the oxygen supply drops to 1/3rd the levels on the ground, the body requires 3 times the regular blood volume to pump the requisite amount of oxygen. He, thus, doesn’t embark on an expedition without double checking his supplements and uses Livogen as an aid to maintain adequate amounts of iron in his blood.

Livogen is proud to have supported Vikas Dimri on his ambitious quest and salutes his spirit. To read more about the benefits of iron, see here. To read Vikas Dimri’s account of his expedition, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Livogen and not by the Scroll editorial team.