A look at the headlines right now:

Government cannot impose blanket ban on demonstrations in Central Delhi, rules Supreme Court: Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said the government can, however, issue guidelines governing these protests. Donald Trump warns Iran President Hassan Rouhani not to threaten the United States again: The threat came a day after Rouhani warned Trump against inciting Tehran with hostile policies. He had said ‘war with Iran is mother of all wars’. Supreme Court to hear contempt petition against Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh governments in connection with Alwar lynching case: The Rajasthan police faced questions over their conduct. Fourteen people shot at outside a restaurant in Toronto, shooter and one woman dead: The Toronto Police said the condition of a young girl is critical. Hearings by Constitution bench and CJI’s court can be live-streamed to start with, Centre tells SC: Senior advocate Indira Jaising agreed with the Centre’s suggestion but said sufficient safeguards should be implemented. Twelve people arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly lynching woman on suspicion of being a child lifter: A mob in Singrauli district’s Morwa region beat her up on the basis of a rumour, said Superintendent of Police Riyaz Iqbal. P Chidambaram files anticipatory bail plea in Delhi court in Aircel-Maxis case: The Patiala House Court will hear his plea at 2 pm. Pakistan Army asks top court to investigate judge’s claim that ISI meddles in the judiciary: A High Court judge had alleged that intelligence personnel were manipulating judicial proceedings to get favourable verdicts. Five members of a family drown in Cauvery river near Tamil Nadu’s Mettur dam in flash flood: Authorities have sounded a flood alert in 12 districts of the state. University in Vadodara cancels show by comedian Kunal Kamra on being told he is ‘anti-national’: Some alumni wrote to the institute’s vice chancellor, suggesting the show was an ‘ideological conspiracy’ to pollute the minds of youth ahead of the 2019 polls.