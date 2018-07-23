The big news: SC rules against blanket ban on protests in Central Delhi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Donald Trump warned Hassan Rouhani not to threaten the US, and the top court agreed to hear a contempt petition in the Alwar lynching case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Government cannot impose blanket ban on demonstrations in Central Delhi, rules Supreme Court: Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said the government can, however, issue guidelines governing these protests.
- Donald Trump warns Iran President Hassan Rouhani not to threaten the United States again: The threat came a day after Rouhani warned Trump against inciting Tehran with hostile policies. He had said ‘war with Iran is mother of all wars’.
- Supreme Court to hear contempt petition against Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh governments in connection with Alwar lynching case: The Rajasthan police faced questions over their conduct.
- Fourteen people shot at outside a restaurant in Toronto, shooter and one woman dead: The Toronto Police said the condition of a young girl is critical.
- Hearings by Constitution bench and CJI’s court can be live-streamed to start with, Centre tells SC: Senior advocate Indira Jaising agreed with the Centre’s suggestion but said sufficient safeguards should be implemented.
- Twelve people arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly lynching woman on suspicion of being a child lifter: A mob in Singrauli district’s Morwa region beat her up on the basis of a rumour, said Superintendent of Police Riyaz Iqbal.
- P Chidambaram files anticipatory bail plea in Delhi court in Aircel-Maxis case: The Patiala House Court will hear his plea at 2 pm.
- Pakistan Army asks top court to investigate judge’s claim that ISI meddles in the judiciary: A High Court judge had alleged that intelligence personnel were manipulating judicial proceedings to get favourable verdicts.
- Five members of a family drown in Cauvery river near Tamil Nadu’s Mettur dam in flash flood: Authorities have sounded a flood alert in 12 districts of the state.
- University in Vadodara cancels show by comedian Kunal Kamra on being told he is ‘anti-national’: Some alumni wrote to the institute’s vice chancellor, suggesting the show was an ‘ideological conspiracy’ to pollute the minds of youth ahead of the 2019 polls.