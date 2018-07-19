The big news: Country mourns Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre sent more teams to help in Kerala flood rescue operations, and singer-songwriter Aretha Franklin died in Detroit.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi calls Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death a personal and irreplaceable loss: The former prime minister died at Delhi’s AIIMS on Thursday.
- Toll in Kerala floods rises to 94; Centre sends more rescue teams: The SC has asked the Centre and the state governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu to find ways to reduce the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam to 139 feet.
- ‘Queen of soul’ Aretha Franklin dies at 76: She had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in 2010.
- Malaysian parliament revokes law against fake news: The law had propsed for a heavy fine and imprisonment up to 10 years.
- Opposition wants to stop the BJP from imprisoning ‘the golden bird’ that is India, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress president was speaking at a rally attended by representatives from several Opposition parties.
- Delhi Police search for men who claim attack on Umar Khalid was meant to be ‘Independence Day gift’: In a video being circulated on messaging service WhatsApp, the men identified themselves and urged the police to not harass others.
- Gunmen attack intelligence training centre in Kabul, three people wounded: Security forces killed all three insurgents, the country’s interior minister said.
- Vedanta says it has not yet received Madras HC notice on petition seeking Rs 750 crore compensation: The petitioner sought Rs 620 crore for the rehabilitation of people near the Thoothukudi plant and Rs 10 crore each for the 13 people who died in police firing.
- Supreme Court asks NRC coordinator to submit detailed report on those excluded from draft list: The top court adjourned the hearing on the controversial draft document to August 28.
- On Independence Day, Mumbai’s Byculla Zoo welcomes the country’s first Humboldt Penguin chick: The species is native to Peru and Chile in South America.