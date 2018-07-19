Kerala Floods

Kerala floods: How an indoor stadium in Thrissur turned into the centre of relief activities

Volunteers have come together to provide food, dress materials, medicines, first aid materials to the victims of the flood.

Volunteers seen packing relief materials in Thrissur district for those affected by the floods in Kerala. | TA Ameerudheen

Thope indoor stadium has turned into the centre of relief operations in Kerala’s Thrissur district. Volunteers have come together to provide food, dress materials, medicines, first aid materials to the victims of the flood.

The weather in Kerala cleared up slightly on Sunday following days on incessant rainfall. The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in isolated places in 10 districts of the state on Sunday, and not issued any red alert. Thirty-three people died due to rain and flooding on Saturday, taking the total number of rain-related deaths in Kerala since May 29 to 357.

The initiative was kicked off by three friends on August 15 after floods ravaged Thrissur district. They created a WhatsApp group of friends and requested them to contribute whatever they can. Donations started pouring in soon.

“We were surprised by their response,” said Joju Manjila, one of the three friends, adding that the WhatsApp group grew bigger over the next few days. Besides Manjila, Shoby T Varghese and Jobi T Kunhappu are involved in the relief operations.

On Sunday morning, the group dispatched food and dress materials for 20,000 people in Arattupzha and Kodungalloor in Thrissur district.

After the activities gathered momentum, the revenue department – coordination relief activities –
took it over on Saturday. The Tahsildar is in charge of receiving and dispatching relief materials at the centre. “We are happy to hand it over to the revenue department as we three cannot handle it anymore,” said Manjila.

The volunteer also said that nearly 125 volunteers work at a time. “Many youngsters are waiting for their turn to volunteer. They will replace those who are tired,” Manjila said.

