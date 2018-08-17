Jammu and Kashmir: Body of abducted BJP leader Shabbir Ahmed Bhat found in Pulwama
The party’s constituency leader was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday after he left Srinagar for his village to celebrate Eid.
The body of Bharatiya Janta Party leader Shabbir Ahmed Bhat was found in Litter village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday morning, ANI reported. The 26-year-old constituency leader was abducted by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday when he was on his way home to celebrate Eid.
Malik lived in a rented house in Srinagar. “We are investigating the circumstances of the killing of BJP leader,” an unidentified senior police officer told the Hindustan Times. No militant group has claimed responsibility yet.
BJP state spokesperson Altaf Thakur condemned the killing. “He [Malik] was our constituency president and a dedicated leader,” Thakur said.
The BJP’s state unit said, “His killing exposes the frustration of wrong elements who have no respect for religion of peace. The BJP prays for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.”
Malik is the third senior BJP leader to be targeted and killed by gunmen in South Kashmir over the last one year.