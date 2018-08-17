crimes against children

Andhra Pradesh: Schoolteacher stripped and paraded in public for allegedly raping teenage student

He had reportedly been sexually assaulting her for the past two years.

by 
OpenStreetMap/CartoDB

A schoolteacher in Eluru town in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district was beaten up, stripped and paraded through the streets by a mob on Tuesday for allegedly raping one of his teenage students for the past two years, NDTV reported.

When the teenager became pregnant, 38-year-old Kare Rambabu reportedly gave her abortion pills. However, the student’s family found out about the rape and pregnancy when she started bleeding profusely. Passersby filmed the English teacher being made to walk to the police station.

“He is a teacher and lured a Class 10 student with promise of marks and raped her,” NDTV quoted one of the men in the video as saying. “He made her pregnant. She almost died of bleeding. We shifted her to hospital. Once we found out, we could not spare him.”

Rambabu, who is said to admitted his crime to the police, was given first aid, Deccan Herald reported. The police registered a case of rape and booked the teacher under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused is a native of Kurnool in Rayalaseema district.

