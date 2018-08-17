Jammu and Kashmir: Third police personnel shot dead by militants on Bakrid
Sub-inspector Mohammad Ashraf Dar was shot dead after the suspected militants entered his house in Pulwama’s Larve village.
Suspected militants shot dead sub-inspector Mohammad Ashraf Dar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, Greater Kashmir reported. He is the third police personnel to be killed in the state on Bakrid on Wednesday.
Dar was shot dead after the suspected militants entered his house in Larve village. He died on the spot. Dar was posted at District Police Lines Budgam and had come home on Eid leave, according to Kashmir Observer. A police officer said that searches were under way in the village.
Constable Muhammad Yaqoob Shah succumbed to his injuries after suspected militants fired at him outside his home in Louswani in Pulwama earlier in the day. Another constable, Fayaz Ahmad Shah, was shot dead in Awgam village of Kulgam district in the morning. The Kashmiri Police said the militants are suspected to be members of the Hizbul Mujahideen group.
Reacting to Dar’s killing, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a tweet, “Outraged doesn’t begin to describe how one feels & [and] that feeling is multiplied many times over by the fact that it’s happened on Eid, a day of prayer & [and] reflection.”