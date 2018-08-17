Haryana: Man arrested for allegedly raping five-year-old girl; child in a critical condition

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in a village in Haryana’s Manesar town, reported the Hindustan Times.

Station House Officer of the women’s police station Kanta Devi said the incident took place on Wednesday night when the girl was alone at her house. According to the police, the child lived with her elder sister and brother-in-law in the village while the rest of her family lived in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district.

Devi said the accused, Akhilesh, is related to the child’s sister through her husband and lived in the same neighbourhood. “On Wednesday night, the girl’s sister was occupied elsewhere and her husband was not present when the accused came to their house,” Devi said. “He took the girl to his place and allegedly raped her.”

The police said when the child’s sister returned home and could not find her, she informed her neighbours who began searching for her, according to The Times of India. Locals found the child bleeding and unconscious on the floor of Akhilesh’s house and was taken to a hospital. Meanwhile, a few villagers got hold of Akhilesh and handed him over to the police.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said a First Information Report was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Akhilesh has been sent to judicial custody.

Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Gurugram, Shakuntala Dhull said the child underwent a surgery and she is in a critical condition. Dhull said the child was not responding to their attempts to talk to her.