road accidents

Himachal Pradesh: Four die, three injured after car falls down a gorge near Shimla

The driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve, said the police.

by 
OpenStreetContributors, CartoDB

At least four people died and three were injured after a car they were travelling in fell down a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district, said police on Friday. The accident took place on Thursday night in Nankhari tehsil of the district, about 115 km from the capital city, PTI reported.

Those who died were between 25 and 30 years of age and were residents of Dhanavali, said a police official. Three of them died on the spot and one succumbed to his injuries later. After the accident, a police team reached the spot and started rescue work.

According to a preliminary probe, the driver lost control of the Mahindra Bolero while negotiating a sharp curve, reported the Hindustan Times, quoting Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal.

The injured were admitted to a community health centre at Nankhari, said an official. Two of them were later shifted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla, reported the Hindustan Times. The police have filed a case of rash and negligent driving.

On Wednesday night, 11 people died in an accident in Kullu district after their car rolled down a gorge near the Rohtang Pass on Manali-Leh highway.

