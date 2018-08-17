Kerala Floods

Maintain water level in Mullaperiyar dam at 139.99 feet till August 31, says Supreme Court

The top court said it will not deal with the dispute over the dam between the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments.

The Supreme Court on Friday said the water level in Kerala’s Mullaperiyar dam should be maintained at 139.99 feet till August 31, ANI reported. The reservoir’s maximum capacity is 142 feet.

The decision to lower the water limit in the dam was taken in view of the deluge in Kerala, the Supreme Court said. The bench fixed the matter for further hearing on September 6 and asked the Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments to file their responses.

The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud considered the Centre’s submission that the sub-committee of the Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that the water level is maintained at 139 feet, PTI reported.

The top court said it will only deal with the matter of disaster management and not the dispute over the dam between the Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments. On Thursday, the Kerala government told the Supreme Court that the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to suddenly release water from the Mullaperiyar dam was one of the reasons for the devastating floods in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government alleged that “it could be a part of a sinister design” to circumvent the top court’s decision fixing the permissible limit at 142 feet. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said Kerala’s claims that the floods were caused by excess water from the Mullaperiyar dam were baseless.

On August 17, the Supreme Court asked the National Committee for Crisis Management and the disaster management sub-committee to explore the possibility of reducing the water level at Mullaperiyar dam to 139 feet after it touched 142 feet.

The dam was built in 1886 after an agreement between then Maharaja of Travancore and the British. It is located in Kerala’s Idukki district but is managed by the Tamil Nadu government.

