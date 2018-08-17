The big news: Rahul Gandhi claims Congress was not involved in 1984 riots, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pinarayi Vijayan said there was no confusion over UAE’s offer of aid to Kerala, and the US cut over $200 million in aid to Palestine.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress was not involved in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Rahul Gandhi says in London: The Congress president compared RSS to Muslim Brotherhood organisation at another event in the UK.
- There is no ambiguity over UAE’s Rs 700 crore offer, claims CM Pinarayi Vijayan: The chief minister said 417 people had died since the monsoon arrived in the state on May 29. Of this, 265 people had lost their lives since August 8.
- United States cuts over $200 million aid to Palestinians ‘at the direction of president’: A senior State Department official said the funds would be redirected to ‘high-priority projects elsewhere’.
- India need not worry about rupee, must focus on reducing current account deficit, says Raghuram Rajan: The former RBI governor also warned that a combination of leverage rise, asset prices and trade wars could be a ‘toxic mix’.
- Maintain water level in Mullaperiyar dam at 139.99 feet till August 31, says Supreme Court: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said water was released gradually from the dam and Kerala’s accusations are baseless.
- US says it is deeply concerned by ‘excessive restrictions’ that journalists face in China: The statement came days after Chinese authorities declined to extend the visa of an Indian American journalist, Megha Rajagopalan.
- ED files chargesheet against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi in hotel scam case: The Enforcement Directorate chargesheet was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act before a special court in New Delhi.
- India’s first Humboldt Penguin chick dies of health complications at Mumbai zoo: The chick was born on Independence day.
- No re-election for panchayat seats that TMC won uncontested in West Bengal, says Supreme Court: In another case, the top court asked the state to respond to a plea seeking a CBI inquiry into BJP workers’ murders.
- Maneka Gandhi tells Air India to expedite sexual harassment case inquiries, sensitise male employees: The minister for Women and Child Development said there are 12 cases being investigated by the airline’s internal complaint committees.