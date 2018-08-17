quick reads

The big news: Rahul Gandhi claims Congress was not involved in 1984 riots, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Pinarayi Vijayan said there was no confusion over UAE’s offer of aid to Kerala, and the US cut over $200 million in aid to Palestine.

by 
HT File Photo

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Congress was not involved in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Rahul Gandhi says in London: The Congress president compared RSS to Muslim Brotherhood organisation at another event in the UK.
  2. There is no ambiguity over UAE’s Rs 700 crore offer, claims CM Pinarayi Vijayan: The chief minister said 417 people had died since the monsoon arrived in the state on May 29. Of this, 265 people had lost their lives since August 8.
  3. United States cuts over $200 million aid to Palestinians ‘at the direction of president’: A senior State Department official said the funds would be redirected to ‘high-priority projects elsewhere’.
  4. India need not worry about rupee, must focus on reducing current account deficit, says Raghuram Rajan: The former RBI governor also warned that a combination of leverage rise, asset prices and trade wars could be a ‘toxic mix’.
  5. Maintain water level in Mullaperiyar dam at 139.99 feet till August 31, says Supreme Court: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said water was released gradually from the dam and Kerala’s accusations are baseless.
  6. US says it is deeply concerned by ‘excessive restrictions’ that journalists face in China: The statement came days after Chinese authorities declined to extend the visa of an Indian American journalist, Megha Rajagopalan.
  7. ED files chargesheet against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi in hotel scam case: The Enforcement Directorate chargesheet was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act before a special court in New Delhi.
  8. India’s first Humboldt Penguin chick dies of health complications at Mumbai zoo: The chick was born on Independence day.
  9. No re-election for panchayat seats that TMC won uncontested in West Bengal, says Supreme Court: In another case, the top court asked the state to respond to a plea seeking a CBI inquiry into BJP workers’ murders.
  10. Maneka Gandhi tells Air India to expedite sexual harassment case inquiries, sensitise male employees: The minister for Women and Child Development said there are 12 cases being investigated by the airline’s internal complaint committees.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.