Rahul Gandhi’s statement on anti-Sikh riots triggers a new row: The Congress president, however, said he completely supports punishment for ‘anything wrong done during that period’. Siddaramaiah declares wish to become CM again, triggers rumours of rift in coalition: The Congress said the coalition government was not under threat and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy would complete his term. Tejinder Pal Singh Toor wins gold in shot put, sets new national record at Asian Games: Iran’s Sohrab Moradi hoisted 189kg to break the oldest weightlifting world record. Centre to procure 111 helicopters for the Navy for Rs 21,000 crore: Congress leader P Chidambaram accused the Centre of ignoring the defence procurement procedure to clinch the Rafale deal. Editors Guild of India condemns Patna High Court’s gag order on media in the Muzaffarpur rape case: The organisation said it was distressed to learn that the court had curbed media freedom instead of protecting it. Congress forms core committee for Lok Sabha elections, also sets up publicity and manifesto panels: Veteran leaders such as AK Antony, Jairam Ramesh, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge are among the members of the core group. Kerala alone cannot mobilise resources to rebuild after devastating floods, says Pinarayi Vijayan: ‘Help from all around the world will go a long way in our efforts to overcome this calamity,’ the chief minister wrote in ‘The Hindu’. Hardik Patel begins indefinite fast in Gujarat, accuses police of detaining thousands of supporters: The Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Congress of funding the Patidar leader’s protest and attempting to divide the community before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Ministry of Defence appoints scientist Satheesh Reddy DRDO chairperson: At present, he is Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s scientific adviser. New Pakistani government abolishes PM’s discretionary fund and first-class travel by ministers: These measures are part of the Imran Khan government’s austerity drive.