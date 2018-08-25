The big news: BJP, Akali Dal criticise Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on 1984 riots, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Siddaramaiah said he wants to become Karnataka chief minister again, and Tejinder Pal Singh Toor won the gold medal in shot put at Asian Games.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi’s statement on anti-Sikh riots triggers a new row: The Congress president, however, said he completely supports punishment for ‘anything wrong done during that period’.
- Siddaramaiah declares wish to become CM again, triggers rumours of rift in coalition: The Congress said the coalition government was not under threat and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy would complete his term.
- Tejinder Pal Singh Toor wins gold in shot put, sets new national record at Asian Games: Iran’s Sohrab Moradi hoisted 189kg to break the oldest weightlifting world record.
- Centre to procure 111 helicopters for the Navy for Rs 21,000 crore: Congress leader P Chidambaram accused the Centre of ignoring the defence procurement procedure to clinch the Rafale deal.
- Editors Guild of India condemns Patna High Court’s gag order on media in the Muzaffarpur rape case: The organisation said it was distressed to learn that the court had curbed media freedom instead of protecting it.
- Congress forms core committee for Lok Sabha elections, also sets up publicity and manifesto panels: Veteran leaders such as AK Antony, Jairam Ramesh, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge are among the members of the core group.
- Kerala alone cannot mobilise resources to rebuild after devastating floods, says Pinarayi Vijayan: ‘Help from all around the world will go a long way in our efforts to overcome this calamity,’ the chief minister wrote in ‘The Hindu’.
- Hardik Patel begins indefinite fast in Gujarat, accuses police of detaining thousands of supporters: The Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Congress of funding the Patidar leader’s protest and attempting to divide the community before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
- Ministry of Defence appoints scientist Satheesh Reddy DRDO chairperson: At present, he is Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s scientific adviser.
- New Pakistani government abolishes PM’s discretionary fund and first-class travel by ministers: These measures are part of the Imran Khan government’s austerity drive.