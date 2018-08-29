A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court says activists to remain in house arrest till September 6: The Pune Police alleged that the accused were thinking of targeting political functionaries and the police detained 90 people in Hyderabad for protesting against the arrests. Athlete Swapna Barman wins gold medal in heptathlon event in Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh triumphed in the triple jump while Dutee Chand won silver in 200m race. Suspected militants shoot dead four police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district: The police said the weapons of three of the victims were missing. Centre says demonetisation achieved its objective, Congress calls it ‘monumental folly’: Number of fake Rs 2,000 notes increased significantly in 2017-’18 financial year, revealed RBI report. Mumbai court refuses to grant CBI custody of accused Sharad Kalaskar in Narendra Dabholkar murder case: The sessions court asked the agency to apply again after his Anti-Terrorism Squad remand is over on September 3. Myanmar rejects UN report calling for its top military officials to be prosecuted for genocide: Government spokesperson Zaw Htay told state media that the international community was making false allegations. Only PM knew details of the offset contract in Rafae deal, says Congress leader Anand Sharma: His comments came after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley denied allegations of favouring a private company over Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. TMC youth chief Abhishek Banerjee files defamation suit against Amit Shah: He accused the BJP president of making false statements at a public rally in Kolkata earlier this month. Uttar Pradesh did little to prevent deaths caused by pollution of river Rapti, says green tribunal: A petitioner claimed that more than 500 children in Gorakhpur died in 2014 because of the polluted river. Chandrayaan-2 will be launched in January 2019, says ISRO chief: The launch window for the mission will open on January 3 and close on February 16.