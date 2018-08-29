The big news: SC orders house arrest for 5 activists till September 6, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Athletes Swapna Barman and Arpinder Singh won gold medals in Asian Games, and suspected militants killed four police personnel in Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court says activists to remain in house arrest till September 6: The Pune Police alleged that the accused were thinking of targeting political functionaries and the police detained 90 people in Hyderabad for protesting against the arrests.
- Athlete Swapna Barman wins gold medal in heptathlon event in Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh triumphed in the triple jump while Dutee Chand won silver in 200m race.
- Suspected militants shoot dead four police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district: The police said the weapons of three of the victims were missing.
- Centre says demonetisation achieved its objective, Congress calls it ‘monumental folly’: Number of fake Rs 2,000 notes increased significantly in 2017-’18 financial year, revealed RBI report.
- Mumbai court refuses to grant CBI custody of accused Sharad Kalaskar in Narendra Dabholkar murder case: The sessions court asked the agency to apply again after his Anti-Terrorism Squad remand is over on September 3.
- Myanmar rejects UN report calling for its top military officials to be prosecuted for genocide: Government spokesperson Zaw Htay told state media that the international community was making false allegations.
- Only PM knew details of the offset contract in Rafae deal, says Congress leader Anand Sharma: His comments came after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley denied allegations of favouring a private company over Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
- TMC youth chief Abhishek Banerjee files defamation suit against Amit Shah: He accused the BJP president of making false statements at a public rally in Kolkata earlier this month.
- Uttar Pradesh did little to prevent deaths caused by pollution of river Rapti, says green tribunal: A petitioner claimed that more than 500 children in Gorakhpur died in 2014 because of the polluted river.
- Chandrayaan-2 will be launched in January 2019, says ISRO chief: The launch window for the mission will open on January 3 and close on February 16.