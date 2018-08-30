Former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader MK Alagiri on Thursday expressed his willingness to work under the leadership of his younger brother and party President MK Stalin if he is taken back into the party, reported PTI. “When we desire to be inducted into the party, we must then accept the [Stalin’s] leadership,” he said.

Stalin was elected the president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam at the party’s general council meeting on Tuesday. He took over the post held by his father M Karunanidhi for 49 years before he died on August 7.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, Alagiri said neither he nor his son Durai Dayanidhi have asked for a position as a condition before joining. “We are ready to join the party and work together, they are not taking us back,” he said. On Monday, Alagiri warned the party that there would be consequences if they did not take him back.

We are ready to join with them (DMK), he (MK Stalin) is not ready to accept us: Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri in Madurai pic.twitter.com/Ux7LazhLyC — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2018

Alagiri was the party’s south zone organising secretary in Tamil Nadu but was expelled in 2014 for making derogatory statements about Stalin.

If he is not readmitted, the next course of action would be decided after the rally to be held in Chennai next month, said Alagiri. He said that the party general council, comprising 1,500 members, alone does not make up the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, reported The Hindu. “The real party cadres are with me,” he said. “The numbers will go up after the rally.”