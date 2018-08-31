Diesel prices reached an all-time high of Rs 70.21 in Delhi on Friday, rising by 28 paise per litre. In Mumbai, they rose to Rs 74.54, after increasing by 30 paise per litre. In Kolkata, prices rose 28 paise to reach Rs 73.06 per litre. In Chennai, prices were hiked by 30 paise, reaching Rs 74.18 per litre.

Petrol prices also continued rising on Friday. In New Delhi, a litre of petrol cost Rs 78.52 per litre, a rise of 22 paise from Thursday. In Mumbai, petrol rose from Rs 85.60 to Rs 85.72 per litre on Friday. The price of the fuel in Kolkata increased from Rs 81.11 on Thursday to Rs 81.23 on Friday. In Chennai, the price rose from Rs 81.35 per litre to Rs 81.58 per litre on Friday.

The revised rates are applicable from 6 am on Friday. Prices of both fuels have now increased for the fifth straight day in all four metros. Diesel prices had last reached an all-time high on August 27.

The continuing decline in the Indian rupee has impacted fuel prices. On Thursday, the rupee fell to an all-time low of 70.74 against the United States dollar. It opened 21 paise lower at 70.95 on Friday, and fell below 71 before recovering some losses in the late morning session.