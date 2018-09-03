At least 10 people were killed and nine others injured in rain-related incidents, including lightning strikes, since Sunday night as Uttar Pradesh continued to receive heavy rainfall, reported PTI. State Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar on Monday said four deaths were reported from Jhansi , two from Etawah, and one death each from Firozabad, Raebareli, Auraiya and Shamli.

The toll has gone up to 26 after 16 people died in rain-related incidents across the state on Saturday. Shahjahanpur was the worst affected, with lightning strikes killing six people and injuring seven in 24 hours. Eighteen animals have died and 461 houses damaged in the inclement weather so far, said a statement from Kumar’s office on Sunday.

Weather agency Skymet has predicted more rain and thundershowers over the next 48 hours in the western and central parts of the state.

10 people died due to rain, thunderstorm and flood in the state since yesterday. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 3, 2018